April 25, 2020

Unfortunate statement by deputy minister for tourism

By CM Reader's View01
Highly unlikely that we shall see this in 2020

In response to the deputy minister’s claim that on no account is this year lost for the tourism industry:

Premature statement indeed until there is a firm date by which airports will again be open.

Without that, airlines cannot plan on re-including Cyprus into their schedules – and unless Cyprus is listed as an available destination, how can tourists come? Charters may be possible but as the article says, at what price?

RK

Ban on flights means that no planes are allowed, except for cargo and charter repatriation flights.

If the ban is lifted after 17 May, some regular flights may start arriving, but most likely the obligatory 14 day quarantine will still apply.

The hotels are not planning to re-open in July, so what tourists can we even talk about in May/June, even July, considering that many countries haven’t even reached the peak of the outbreak yet?

Tes

Our View: Perdios’ claim that tourism not totally lost this year is wishful thinking

 



