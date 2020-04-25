April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We have to learn to live with the virus

By CM Reader's View02
This virus will be with us for the long haul – like ‘flu.

So we have to learn to live with it with treatments for the effects and hopefully in the longer term a vaccine that will boost the immune system. However it is here to stay there will always be reservoirs in the human populations of poorer countries.

RK

A agrees and went a step further..

The current system for developing, testing, and regulating vaccines is a very long and complex one. The deluded somehow think we will see one by the end of this year or next!

Even if we hear one with positive encouraging results right now in a clinical trial of 500 people (more/less) – I strongly doubt you gonna see it available officially for at least another 2 years.

Hidden away in some article, I read this to back my point…
“Researchers and regulators are working to compress the typical six-to-ten-year time frame it usually takes for vaccines to get developed, approved and marketed to the public.”

Now with the above in mind, the statements now coming out from the medical ‘experts'(around the world) is that this cannot really be beaten until a cure is found.

We are in the long haul with this virus as are the many others flying around.

My main concern is with the elderly and ones with pre-existing conditions – you can keep them on lockdown for as long as you like until you are happy with the covid situation….then start to worry about them again and put them in lockdown when flu season kicks up again.

