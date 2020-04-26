April 26, 2020

Coronavirus: 12 fined in north for not wearing face masks

By Andria Kades024

Authorities in the north booked 12 people for not wearing a mask while being outside, violating a decree mandating the use of a mask when in public spaces, it emerged on Sunday.

In 24 hours from Saturday 6am until Sunday 6am, 33 people were booked for violating movement restrictions. Of those, 12 were not wearing a mask.

Those found without a mask, are subject to a fine, equivalent to 10 per cent of the minimum wage in the north, around €54, or up to a year in jail.

Police proceeded to file charges against the 12.

Meanwhile Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported an increase in domestic violence in the north, outlining that in April, there was a rise in the number of attempted rapes, beatings, violence against women and threats of violence.

The support programme for women subjected to violence offered by the Nicosia municipality is reportedly receiving two applications for help per day from women that have suffered a form of violence.

 



