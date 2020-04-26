April 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 87 people booked for breaking curfew

By Andria Kades00

A total of 87 people were booked by 6am on Sunday morning for violating the curfew in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to police, in a 12-hour span between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, 4,733 checks on cars and pedestrians were carried out, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

In Nicosia, 1,371 checks were carried out which resulted in 34 bookings. In Limassol 682 checks were carried out leading to 28 bookings while in Larnaca there were only four bookings as a result of 664 checks. Paphos had 1,091 checks carried out and eight bookings. Famagusta had the same number of bookings as a result of 287 checks and Morphou had 176 checks with one booking.

The traffic police carried out 414 checks which led to three people being booked and officers from Mmad carried out 48 checks with one booking.

According to police, 807 residences where checked for which there was one booking.

 



Related posts

Drug arrest

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Questions raised over extent of lockdown

Elias Hazou

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Who to thank for coronavirus-lite experience with so many stars?

Patroclos

Paralimni lake being drained without authorisation, NGO said

Gina Agapiou

Paphos artist creates humorous cartoons during lockdown

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Group of health professionals call for churches to reopen

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign