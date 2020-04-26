April 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Elderly woman dies of virus

By Andria Kades00

An 80-year-old woman who was being treated at the Paphos general hospital died early on Sunday morning, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The woman was in the suspicious cases ward after presenting respiratory infection and other ailments while waiting to be tested for the coronavirus.

A 94-year-old woman was also admitted to the ward after presenting fever and weakness.

CNA also reported that on Sunday afternoon a 49-year-old man whose CT scans were consistent with carriers of Covid-19 was expected to be admitted to the suspicious cases ward or in the hospital’s ICU.

An 85-year-old woman is being treated in ICU with breathing difficulties and is intubated. She has already been tested for the coronavirus and is expecting the results.

 



Related posts

Suspected burglar arrested

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Chamber of Commerce outlines measures to kickstart economy

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Positive cases at Nicosia supermarket and clinic

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Questions raised over extent of lockdown

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Website seeks to keep local businesses afloat

Gina Agapiou

Paphos artist creates birds of hope, peace and freedom

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign