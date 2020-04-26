April 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Elderly woman dies, virus link unconfirmed

By Andria Kades0469

An 80-year-old woman who was being treated at the Paphos general hospital died early on Sunday morning, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The woman was in the suspicious cases ward after presenting respiratory infection and other ailments while waiting to be tested for the coronavirus.

If her coronvirus test proves positive, she would be the 20th person to die with the virus. There have been 19 other virus-linked deaths so far; 14 concern people who died of coronavirus although most of them had underlying health conditions. Five more had coronavirus when they died but it was not the cause of death.

A 94-year-old woman was also admitted to the ward after presenting fever and weakness.

CNA also reported that on Sunday afternoon a 49-year-old man whose CT scans were consistent with carriers of Covid-19 was expected to be admitted to the suspicious cases ward or in the hospital’s ICU.

An 85-year-old woman is being treated in ICU with breathing difficulties and is intubated. She has already been tested for the coronavirus and is expecting the results.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: 12 fined in north for not wearing face masks

Andria Kades

Suspected burglar arrested

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Chamber of Commerce outlines measures to kickstart economy

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Positive cases at Nicosia supermarket and clinic

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Questions raised over extent of lockdown

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Website seeks to keep local businesses afloat

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign