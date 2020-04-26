April 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Patients at main virus hospital doing well

By Andria Kades00
Famagusta hospital

A total of 18 patients are currently at the Famagusta reference hospital for Covid-19, it was announced on Sunday.

Three of those are in the increased care unit but all patients at the reference hospital are in generally good condition, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Since it began operations as a reference hospital on March 11, a total of 128 patients have been admitted and 103 were discharged. a

Meanwhile in Paphos general hospital, two patients are being treated in the suspected Covid-19 cases wing.

Speaking to CNA, chief scientist for Covid-19 Dr Iosif Moutiris said two people are currently being treated at the wing while two people were discharged after they tested negative for the virus.

A total of 18 patients that were examined at the hospital’s ER department and seven were transferred to private clinics.

According to Moutiris, everything is ready for the  hospital’s outpatient clinics which will reopen on Monday. At the moment departments which are operating are the thalassemia department, blood dialysis, ER, X-ray, emergency surgeries and the suspected Covid-19 cases wing.

 



