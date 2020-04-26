April 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Positive cases at Nicosia supermarket and clinic

By Andria Kades0316

Positive tests for the coronavirus have been confirmed at an Alphamega supermarket in Nicosia, SPAR warehouse in Larnaca and a department in Nicosia’s polyclinic, it was announced on Sunday.

According to the health ministry, the three cases are included in the six which were announced on Saturday.

The Alphamega branch in Acropolis was closed on Sunday for disinfection after a person who works in the wine section tested positive. The supermarket was given the go-ahead to reopen on Monday after taking all necessary steps. The individual which tested positive as well as the people they have had close contact with, have been isolated.

Similarly, the warehouse for SPAR supermarket in Larnaca was closed after a person tested positive. According to the health ministry, the warehouse will disinfect the premises within the day and the person which tested positive as well their contacts have been removed.

An individual was also tested positive who works at the Nicosia Polyclinic specialised nursing laboratory imaging unit. The polyclinic has been ordered to suspend their services, remove all affected staff and disinfect the premises.

 



