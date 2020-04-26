April 26, 2020

Coronavirus: seven new cases on Sunday

The health ministry on Sunday announced that  seven new Covid-19 cases have been detected.

This brings the total number to 817 , including 10 in the British Bases.

The positive cases came as a result of 2,415 tests.

The results of the test on an 80-year-old woman who died at Paphos hospital early Sunday have not yet been released though she was admitted with virus-like symptoms.

There have been 19 confirmed corovirus-linked deaths in the Republic so far; 14 concern people who died of coronavirus although most of them had underlying health conditions. Five more had coronavirus when they died but it was not the cause of death.

No cases were reported in the north for the ninth consecutive day. A total of 262 tests were carried out on Sunday and all tested negative.

 The number of cases in the north remains at 108 and 12 people are being treated. The total number of tests has reached 9,009.

 



