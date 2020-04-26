April 26, 2020

Coronavirus: Two repatriation flights due on Sunday

By Andria Kades
Photo: CNA

Two repatriation flights are expected to arrive at Larnaca airport from the UK on Sunday, bringing students and others stranded abroad back to Cyprus.

One flight is slated to arrive from London at 6:10pm while another from Manchester should arrive at 8:50pm.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said there are daily flights until April 30 repatriating people which belong to vulnerable groups and students abroad in their first year or on a foundation course living in student halls.

The returnees will be quarantined for 14 days.

 



