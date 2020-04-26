Drug arrest

April 26, 2020

A 45-year-old man was charged in writing after police found him carrying a gram of cannabis and breaking curfew in Paralimni on Saturday night.

According to police, the man was stopped while driving at around 9:45pm on Saturday night in Paralimni, past the curfew time.

After his car was searched, a gram of cannabis was found which was seized. He was charged in writing and released.



