In touch without touching

By Eleni Philippou00

With restricted freedom of movement, almost everything about how our lives currently operate depends on the internet. Grocery shopping, coffee dates, fitness classes and the biggest of them all; entertainment. Of course, an aspect of the culture, music and art scene always existed online yet it’s never been more vital to our lives than during lockdown.

Several artists have taken over digital platforms to share their craft and provide a sense of escape. .pelma.Lia Haraki joins them and will be posting a series of online activities called In Touch Without Touching related to art as a form of reflection rather than production.

The activities/performances shared want to raise some questions about how art can become a tool for social and psychological consciousness in this new and very unusual period. “How can we challenge the notion of the virtual in the suddenly dominant online reality but also as a significant factor in the experience of the ‘real’ life? How can art help resist fear as a governing mode for human relations?,” she asks.

Happening within the frame of a collaboration between .pelma.Lia Haraki, NiMAC and the Pierides foundation at Theatro Polis OPAP, the online activities will take place every week and include past and current works, live improvisations and online discussions.

First to be shared is a video work by Sakari Laurila, Art Your Service, from the opening of the Kypria International Festival which was directed by Lia Haraki based on The Performance Shop Concept.

The event took place on September 1, 2019, where several artists presented their works in the streets of the old city of Nicosia, inside the windows of shops and through alleys and squares. Art Your Service is a reminder of how bringing performing arts into the city changes the cityscape and the ways people relate to each other.

 

For the full programme visit https://www.liaharaki.com/collaborations#/art-your-service/ or watch the video at: https://vimeo.com/409342768



