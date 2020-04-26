Our View: President must steer clear of ultra cautious approach of scientific advisors

THERE appear to be mixed signals from the government regarding the decision on lifting the restrictions. While the council of ministers had adopted a proposal that a ‘political decision’ would be taken about the gradual lifting of the restrictions, and at least two ministers have publicly said the decision would “take into account the recommendations of the epidemiologists,” the presidency appears to have taken a different course.

After meeting representatives of the business community and unions on Tuesday, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos, made the following statement: “During the meetings the president stressed that the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions and restarting the economy would fully depend on the epidemiological data, the recommendations of the scientific team, the systematic monitoring through sampling and the ability to maintain safety measures.”

In other words, despite what his cabinet had originally decided, President Anastasiades has made the phased reopening of the economy “fully dependent” on what the scientific team advises. Was this a case of the president being reluctant to take responsibility and passing it on to the scientific team that has a high public approval after the success of restricting the spread of the virus? Or perhaps, he feels his own popularity is boosted by following the scientific team’s advice to the letter?

Regardless of the president’s motives, this is a mistaken approach because the epidemiologists will base their recommendations exclusively on medical factors and excessively cautious criteria. They do not take into account the ever-increasing damage done to economy and the prospects of a recovery by extending the lockdown or slowing down the lifting of restrictions. It is not their job to do this, it is the job of the government which, in theory, sees the wider picture and will base its decision on a host of other factors, the priority being the restarting of the economy. The government knows, not the epidemiologists, how much deeper into debt the state sinks with every extra week of the lockdown.

It is imperative that the council of ministers takes back control when it meets this week to decide which sectors of the economy would be allowed to reopen. Although no decision has been taken, it has been reported that the construction industry will be the first to go back to work and there has been talk about hairdressers and car dealerships. Retail shops should also be allowed to open – it is not as if they will have crowds of customers or ever be as crowded as supermarkets – as long as safety measures are strictly observed. Government offices must also resume normal service because many businesses require their services. And we do not have to worry about the risk of contagion in public transport as hardly anybody uses it to get to work.

What the government needs to do is have a proper plan for the restarting of the economy which should include: the protection of the vulnerable groups by their continued self-isolation and the provision of support for them; the drafting of mandatory safety standards for businesses that reopen; continuation of social distancing and of protection measures; ban on public gatherings; continuation of the large-scale testing; data collection and processing to create an epidemiological model that could help us deal with a possible resurgence of the virus during the gradual lifting of restrictions.

One of the government’s scientific advisors, Petros Karayiannis, professor of microbiology molecular virology warned, meanwhile that if there was a resurgence in the number of infections some of the restrictions would have to be reinstated. It was an illustration of the scientists’ ‘no-risk regardless of consequences’ approach. Health Minister Constaninos Ioannou was less dogmatic, saying that while there could be an increase in confirmed cases, this would not stop the reopening of the economy as long as the numbers were within certain limits. This is the sensible approach, that we hope the president will also adopt rather than opt for the ultra-caution of his scientific advisors.

This ultra-caution is another form of complacency that nobody talks about. Everyone warns against any complacency resulting from the decreasing number of confirmed cases, but nobody talks about the complacency stemming from the success of the restrictive measures that gives rise to calls for keeping them in force for months, regardless of the damage being done to people’s livelihoods, the economy and state finances. It is time we left the paranoid fear of the last two months behind us and concentrated on gradually restarting the economy.





