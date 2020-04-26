April 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspected burglar arrested

By Staff Reporter029

A 39-year-old man was arrested and detained early on Sunday morning in Aglandja, Nicosia after he was caught in his car with several tools for break-ins.

Officers spotted a car parked in Aglandjia with the engine running at 4:40am and when questioned the man could not give satisfactory explanations for being there, police said.

After searching his car, officers found a series of tools used for break-ins such as a chisel and rasps as well as a selection of silver forks and cups.

In a hand bag, officers found two flip knives, a car key, a bunch of keys, notepad and box of gloves.

He was arrested on the spot and detailed while police continues investigations.



