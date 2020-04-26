Tales from the Coffeeshop: Who to thank for coronavirus-lite experience with so many stars?

SHOULD we thank the Lord that the invisible enemy was not as savage in Kyproulla as it had been in other countries and we are on the verge of defeating it? If the number of fatalities and infections are anything to go by, it could be said that we experienced a coronavirus-lite.

The ventilators donated to hospitals were not even needed as we only ever used about 10 per cent of our ICU bed capacity and even had spare medicine and protective gear to pass on to our Turkish Cypriot neighbours, in an untypical show of solidarity (the foreign ministry was not involved).

Inevitably, everyone wants credit for the imminent victory over the invisible enemy, starting from Prez Nik whose minions are proclaiming him the proven leader for a crisis. And many people are buying the myth, as his approval rating has soared during the coronavirus-lite crisis.

Even more popular than the prez are the members of the coronavirus star system – the epidemiologists, virologists, biologists and pissologists – who are everywhere imparting their scientific wisdom and issuing orders about how we should live our lives.

They could claim it was thanks to their sound advice to the government that the spread of the virus was contained and the number of confirmed cases has been steadily declining. They have not openly claimed ownership of the victory, but their swagger and confidence suggests they are thinking it.

The most deserving of our gratitude is probably the prime minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis because every measure his government announced was implemented by Nik and his scientific advisors in Kyproulla 24 hours later.

I HAVE to say the ubiquity of the coronavirus celebrities has become very irritating. You can’t tune into a television channel or radio station without hearing one of them spouting out scientific jargon combined with mundane advice about wearing protective masks and gloves.

I never knew that a midget country like Kyproulla without a single university hospital could have so many experts in microbiology, molecular virology, epidemiology and celebretology. They all seized their chance for a few weeks’ of fame and recognition at the outbreak of the virus, quitting their labs in order to advise the government and educate the masses.

They are now split into two, the coronavirus A celebrities that are daily fixtures on television while the B celebrities get invites to the radio shows. Academics and doctors nobody had ever heard of, not even their secretaries, have suddenly become household names.

Professor Leontios Kostrikkis is an A celebrity, appearing on telly every night to inform us how many new confirmed cases there were and how many tests had been carried out. Do you have to be a professor in molecular virology to do this? Anyone who can read could do so.

Apart from reading the numbers every night, the self-regarding Kostrikkis has also volunteered to tell us when the restrictive measures would be lifted. Beaches in June and churches in December, he declared on Active Radio.

“Our ally in the opening of the beaches President Anastasiades who is a Limassolian and loves the sea,” said Kostrikkis. Are we to assume Kostrikkis will open the churches in December because Nik does not love them as much as the sea?

THERE IS no way the churches will stay closed until December. The only resistance to the oppressive decrees of the government has come from priests and churchgoers. Timid, God-loving, churchgoers and a few priests are the only ones that have rebelled against the state oppression, ignoring the decrees and going to services.

On Saint George’s Day, some 25 people went to a church named after the saint in Erimi for the service and were involved in an all-day stand-off with the cops, while on Easter weekend old calendarists attended services at monasteries in Avdellero, police booking quite a few.

Meanwhile the police file on the Bishop of Morphou, who held a church service on Palm Sunday in Peristerona, will on Monday be sent to the AG, who will most probably take no action because he is afraid of priests. It would be grossly unfair to prosecute the only top priest who broke the law not for money but for religious reasons.

A GROUP of 152 doctors and nurses have signed a petition and sent it to Prez Nik demanding the immediate opening of churches. They claim the closure of churches was a case of double standards considering bakeries were open. They also argued that in bibliography there was no scientific article, study or research proving that through Holy Communion bugs and viruses were transmitted.

The absence of scientific literature is because nobody carried out research into whether Holy Communion transmits viruses and bugs, but perhaps one of our molecular biologists, virologists or epidemiologists could do a thesis on this when they are no longer appearing on television.

If Kostrikkis genuinely believes the churches will not open until December, he has completely misunderstood the epidemiological data.

THE OTHER coronavirus celebrity who comes on after Kostrikkis to tell us how the public hospitals are dealing with the virus, Dr Marios Loizou, the scientific director of the Okypy directorate for Nicosia hospitals, gave a sermon on meritocracy on his TV slot on Tuesday evening.

“This pandemic has shown in the clearest way that responsibilities should be given to the ablest. We had become accustomed as a society to tolerate a lot. Even mediocrity in key positions. But as in war, in a pandemic, correct or wrong choices relate to life and death. Weakness and mediocrity have a cost. A wrong decision, prevarication could lead to catastrophe.”

Dr Loizou may have been appointed scientific director at Okypy, which boasts several major cock-ups in the hospitals it manages, because of his professional excellence but as a television coronavirus preacher he is a bit of mediocrity himself. Thankfully the moralistic nonsense he utters on TV does not relate to life and death.

EVER since the outbreak of Covid-19 the island’s first celebrity doctor, Marios Madsakis, has been trying to get his views across, but nobody seems interested in them. He has been sending text messages to the CyBC’s morning radio show regularly, questioning the measures, accusing the government of over-reaction, but he has not asked to speak on the show.

He has been blanked out by the majority of the media because he does not share the hysterical paranoia that has become the official position of the state and the majority of the population. Are the media afraid that he would cause an uprising against the measures?

On Tuesday he managed to send an open letter to the president in which he made some very reasonable points. His reading of the epidemiological data was very different from that of scientific team advising the government, but it did not receive much coverage in the media. The coronavirus panic peddlers cannot allow a crazy doctor to ruin their narrative.

ANOTHER public figure entitled to feel aggrieved by his marginalisation as result of Covid-19 is the publicity-mad auditor-general Odysseas, who is finding it extremely difficult to get in the news nowadays. Even his biggest cheerleader the Phil media group is not paying him much attention, having replaced him with Kostrikkis as the group’s favourite personality.

Odysseas, however, was not prepared to wait until the end of the pandemic to return to the public eye and has found a coronavirus-related scandal to investigate. His office issued an announcement on Friday questioning the prices being paid by the government for Covid 19 tests by private labs and suggesting that incorrect tenders’ procedures had been followed.

We hope he finds countless irregularities and big amounts of money being wasted because if he does not he will not achieve his publicity goal.

SO FAREWELL Alecos Markides, former attorney-general, deputy, negotiator and presidential candidate. Markides was one of the smartest politicians we had, but he had a weakness of talking honestly to people, which is a big handicap for any politician in the mad world of Kyproulla politics.

A critical and analytical mind, he was never widely popular because he refused to tell people what they wanted to hear, a vital requirement for a successful political career. And he did not suffer fools, which is another big handicap for a successful career considering the majority of the voters fell in that category. Here is soundbite of his that illustrates his intelligence and his understanding of our mentality. “And perhaps one wise saying about History is that ‘History never teaches anybody anything’…. Especially in Cyprus.” RIP





