April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Clearer data on virus needed for better understanding

By CyprusMail00
File photo

The key quesion remains the mortality rate of COVID.

If assuming that the official statistics of found cases capture indeed ALL of those infected, then we are looking at a mortality rate around 5% and lockdowns and other measures are fully justifyable for up to two years in that scenario.

If however, as this scientist (E.Soteriades) points out the statistics capture only a small fraction of the people who caught the virus and the mortality rate is just 0.3%, a lockdown is pointless and not justifiable as its negative impact on the overall quality of life far outweigh the risk from the virus.

Let’s just hope more clear data becomes available soon to make the right call.

SS832

Coronavirus: Questions raised over extent of lockdown



Related posts

Why Intellectual Property will save the Cyprus economy

CM Guest Columnist

The economics of the coronavirus #4

Christos Panayiotides

Our View: President must steer clear of ultra cautious approach of scientific advisors

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Who to thank for coronavirus-lite experience with so many stars?

Patroclos

Those with the gift of time should be grateful and learn to use it wisely

CM Guest Columnist

Turkish drilling, perhaps it’s revenge

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign