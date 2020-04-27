April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 400 nursing home staff to get tests

By Gina Agapiou0292

The ministry of health on Monday announced that 400 nursing home staff will be tested for coronavirus this week as part of an additional 2,000 tests for frontline employees.

In a written statement, the health ministry reminded the public that the additional 2,000 tests will be carried out by Thursday for those who failed to attend the targeted testing of 20,000 people funded by the state.

Out of the 2,000 tests, 400 are booked for people working in nursing homes. Care home directors should contact the labs and arrange the appointments.

The remaining 1,600 tests refer to businesses operating during the pandemic that employ up to 15 people who failed to get tested during the first targeted initiative.

Eligible for testing are those working in supermarkets, bakeries, fruit markets, butcheries, fish markets and mini markets who come in direct contact with customers. Employees in the accounting, management and marketing department are not covered by the state funded testing. They should however continue implementing the necessary protective measures.

Companies are responsible for contacting the labs and arranging appointments. A list with the personal information of the employees including their department should be sent to the labs to arrange the date of the test.

Labs will prioritise those businesses who have not already participated in the free testing of 20,000 employees which is still ongoing.

The health ministry is expected to extend the deadline for the mandatory testing of frontline employees from April 28 to April 30, allowing more time for people to get tested.

 

A list of labs available in Greek at κατάλογο.



Related posts

Karaiskakio launches ‘five’ campaign

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: More than 460,000 text messages to leave home sent over weekend

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Remand for credit card fraud, money laundering

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Conclusion about link between smoking and Covid-19 premature says Cyprus authority

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: New term kicks off but teachers not happy

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Ministerial committee meeting to finalise plan for lifting measures

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign