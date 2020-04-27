Coronavirus: All eyes on gradual lifting of restrictions

There will be a phased easing of containment measures relating to the coronavirus, lasting perhaps until early August, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

He was speaking to a local television channel shortly after the conclusion of the inter-ministerial meeting that discussed the gradual lifting of restrictions following the decline in Covid-19 cases over the past week.

On Tuesday the inter-ministerial committee will be presenting its proposals to President Nicos Anastasiades; and on Wednesday the cabinet will formally decide the drawdown measures.

Ioannou said the relaxations will occur in three or fours stages, with each relaxation and its outcome assessed on an ongoing basis.

“All this will take place in three or four phases, until late July or early August,” Ioannou said.

He added that authorities anticipate a small increase in Covid-19 cases once activity opens up. The uptick would be monitored, ensuring it fell within certain bounds.

“We have won the battle, but not the war,” he said. “We shall have to learn to live with the coronavirus for some time longer. Until a vaccine or an effective medicine becomes available, social distancing and personal hygiene should be strictly adhered to.”

Anticipating the gradual reopening of the economy, the business community over the weekend made several proposals to the government.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) stressed the need to boost local consumption as well as corporations’ liquidity so that they are able to keep employees on the payroll.

In a letter to the president, Keve said the sharp drop in tax receipts during the months of March and April has brought about an increase in the state’s financing needs and a rise in public debt, posing a danger to the Republic’s sovereign credit rating.

Careful management was needed to counter these effects. To give state revenues an initial boost, Keve recommended that the government consider a new tax amnesty similar to the one implemented in the past. Likewise, a temporary amnesty on zoning infractions, provided that irregular constructions meet safety standards.

For their part, the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) proposed a three-part plan. For phase one, they recommend the restarting of the construction sector; secondly, opening up catering businesses, hairdressers and beauty salons; and lastly a full lifting of restrictions on all businesses.

On Monday OEV sent out a circular to all its members with guidelines for the safe reopening of businesses and safe practices at the workplace.

It said its ‘checklist’ was based on European Commission guidelines, and has been reviewed and approved by the Labour Inspection Department and by the Department of Medical and Health Services at the Ministry of Health.

Among others, the checklist advises businesses to: appoint a staff member responsible for drafting safe practices and procedures; have a contingency plan in place in the event of another interruption; place signage on the premises with basic information on Covid-19; regularly check and maintain ventilation systems; and keep tabs on staff as to whether anyone fell ill recently, came into contact with an individual who recently traveled abroad or came into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Other precautions include regular cleaning and disinfection of the premises and bathrooms, controlling access to premises, minimising the use of paper (cash and invoices), and putting in place technologies allowing employees to work from home.

Meantime amid growing calls from various quarters for the reopening of venues and premises, one of the experts advising the government advised caution and patience.

Petros Karayiannis, professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia, told Sigmalive that in his opinion church services should resume at the same time as the opening of cafeterias and restaurants. He did not specify at which stage this would occur.

Karayiannis said he was concerned about elderly people being exposed to possible contagion in indoor spaces like churches.

Regarding business offices, employers should generate a work schedule restricting the number of people at any given time.

On the wearing of masks going forward, he said the epidemiological surveillance team will be recommending this be made mandatory in all indoor spaces.

Lastly, he said it was premature to end the general restrictions on outdoor movements.





