April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Drillship workers allowed entry

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry issued a decree Monday allowing the conditional entry into the Republic of people who work on drillships or support vessels operating in the island’s exclusive economic zone.

According to the decree, the crews would have to be placed in self isolation for 14 days before their arrival and test negative for coronavirus.

The company that employs them will transport them from the airport to the port of departure.

 



Staff Reporter

