April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: footballers accuse unions of trying to keep league suspended

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) announced on Monday it had sent a letter to President Nicos Anastasiades in which they claim unions are pressuring the government to keep the football league suspended.

This is “in order to justify the clubs not paying the footballers’ salaries not on the grounds of public health”, the letter said.

“We informed the president that a number of clubs in Cyprus are against the resumption of the football league so they can avoid paying the players’ salaries. Their interest is purely financial.”

Pasp reminded that the government has announced that it will take a decision on the resumption of football on April 28 after consulting with health experts.

“Therefore,” the letter continued, “we hope the president will take a decision on the matter regardless of what third parties want, but only with the intention of protecting public health.”

Pasp reminded that governments of other countries where the impact of coronavirus has been stronger, such as Germany, Spain, France and Italy, are preparing to allow their football leagues to resume.

Meanwhile, Pasp also announced it will hold free online psychological sessions for footballers.

In another statement released on Monday, the association specifies that the sessions, which will be held by sports psychologist Despina Kouali, will have the aim of opening a discussion with footballers whose lives have been deeply affected by the lockdown currently in place.

Footballers will be able to participate in the sessions, which will be held both in Greek and in English, via phone, tablet or computer.

 



