April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Increased bookings of those violating movement restrictions (Updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou

Police had booked 80 people by early Monday evening while carrying out more than 14,000 checks between 6am and 6pm.

In total 14,121 checks were carried out and 80 people were booked.

The majority of checks – 12,941 – concerned drivers and pedestrians with 74 people  booked. The rest of the fines were given during checks in businesses.

As regards Sunday, police caught more people than usual during their overnight check for curfew violations.

While the number of people booked during the 12 hours from 6pm until 6am is normally less than 100, this time officers booked 125 pedestrians and motorists, while they carried out 4,620 checks.

A total of 40 people were booked in Nicosia, 46 in Limassol, five in Larnaca, 25 in Paphos, seven in Famagusta and one in Morphou.

In addition, one was booked by the emergency response unit (MMAD).

Also, 509 premises were checked, of which only one, in Larnaca, violated the decree.



