April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Keve says name and shame harms businesses

By Jonathan Shkurko027

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) has urged the government to reconsider its policy of naming businesses where employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter sent to Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Monday, Keve claimed that announcing the names of businesses where employees have tested positive to Covid-19 “serves no purpose but punishes and damages the reputation of the specific business, which might already be facing difficulties in this period.”

However, Keve said that all businesses that are still in operation should be strictly monitored and strictly comply with the measures issued by the health ministry, adding that if an employee tests positive, the business in question temporarily close to disinfect the premises and reopen with different staff members.

Nevertheless, the letter still reiterates that “the punitive publication of names is completely unnecessary and serves no purpose whatsoever.”

Keve also said that bakeries and supermarkets should remain open on Sundays to prevent congestion on other days.

“Closing supermarkets and bakeries on Sundays only led to more people gathering at the same premises during the remaining days of the week, so we ask that they be allowed to open on Sunday to better spread out customers,” the letter concluded.



