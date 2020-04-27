April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministerial committee meeting to finalise plan for lifting measures

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

The ministerial committee on the coronavirus will convene on Monday to finalise the proposal for the first phase of the gradual relaxation of restrictions.

The proposal will be presented to President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday and be tabled before the cabinet for approval the next day.

The steady drop in cases has led the government to draw plans to reopen the economy, which has been effectively shut down for the past two months.

“We have a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions and return to normality,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted on Sunday.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikis said on Sunday encouraging recent data led to the safe conclusion that Cyprus could move on to the next stage, the gradual lifting of restrictions.

“The scientific committee thinks that the data before us paves the way to relax restrictions in the next few days,” he said.

 



