April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: More than 460,000 text messages to leave home sent over weekend

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

More than 460,000 requests were made by citizens in Cyprus during the weekend for trips outside their homes, as measures restricting movement due to Covid-19 remain in place.

According to data from the Deputy Ministry for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, on Saturday out of 265,374 requests sent by SMS 257,976 were approved.

On Sunday, 214,875 requests were sent and 209,264 were approved.

On Saturday, 131,762 requests referred to shopping for basic goods or going to the pharmacy. On Sunday, most requests were for physical exercise (67,650) followed by other reasons (51,135).

By comparison, on Saturday, April 18, a total of 298,185 valid requests were sent, 287,638 of which were approved. On Easter Sunday, April 19, requests dropped to 173,049 of which 168,018 were approved.

 



