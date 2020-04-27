Coronavirus: New term kicks off but teachers not happy

With the end of the Easter holidays a new timetable for distance education in public schools was implemented on Monday, immediately provoking a negative reaction from both primary and secondary school teachers.

According to the ministry’s instructions, teachers at gymnasiums will work from 7.45am until 10am to cover four periods, meaning each period will last 30 minutes with the rest allowing for breaks.

Only material that will be graded will be covered.

The teaching time for the lyceums starts at 10am and lasts until 12.15pm, also covering four periods. First and second grade students will cover the material for exams while the third grade will be taught material for the Pancyprian exams.

In the first grade of lyceum both exam and non-exam related material will be taught, at a ratio of three to one, while the other grades will only cover what is going to be graded.

In the third grade, material taught until March 10 will be repeated and consolidated but if the school decides more material may be covered according to the syllabus.

The duration for teaching classes in lyceums, gymnasiums and technical schools is 20 minutes each period with 10 minutes at the end for discussion and questions.

Secondary teachers union Oelmek reacted by sending a letter to the education minister, requesting an urgent meeting by teleconference.

In the letter, the union said it is concerned that the content to be covered in the Pancyprian exams has not been determined yet, which makes the work of the teachers difficult but also does not help the students.

“In any case, we stress that one-sided decisions which cause unnecessary tension must be avoided. That is why we ask you to set a date, as soon as possible, for a teleconference to discuss, as mentioned above, the various problems and pending issues,” the letter concluded.

Distance education is also changing for primary schools.

According to the ministry, the teachers of the fifth and sixth grades will have to establish ‘zones of modern distance education’ from noon until 1.30pm.

Students will be taught Greek and Maths during this time, while an additional 25 minutes will be devoted to other subjects.

For the pupils in the first four years of school, teachers are expected to organise daily teleconferences with children to discuss the programme which is broadcast by the Cyprus broadcasting corporation, while episodes aired by ANT1 will also be used.

The ministry clarified that the schedule of lessons was created to allow families who have other children to use the same devices for their remote learning.

On Friday primary school teachers union Poed called its members to ignore the education ministry’s instructions for the second phase of remote learning.

“We have secured information that there are still some children who do not have internet access or the necessary electronic devices” Poed’s vice president Apostolos Skouroupatis said.

“It is unacceptable because it excludes a large number of children from education,” he added.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday children who children who are left without the necessary equipment will soon receive it, similarly to the 6,000 tablets already shared among primary school children.





