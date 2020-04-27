April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Outpatient departments open at hospitals

By Annette Chrysostomou
Photos: Christos Theodorides

Following a decree by the health ministry the outpatients departments of public and private hospitals opened on Monday morning for patients other than those being treated for the coronavirus.

At Nicosia general there was little more than a trickle of patients, all of whom had there temperature taken before entering.

The public can now visit hospitals and clinics for the treatment of cases which are not urgent as long as they have an appointment.

According to spokesman of health services organisation Okypy Charalambos Charilaou, rescheduling previous appointments which were cancelled due to the coronavirus has started.

He stressed no one will be seen without a confirmed appointment.

At all the outpatients departments the necessary measures to protect staff and patients have been taken, Charilaou said.

All surgeries which are not life-threatening are still suspended.

As the number of cases of coronavirus detected in Cyprus remains below ten daily, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said the good news paves the way for the next steps.

In a message posted on Twitter, Ioannou said “we have a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictive measures” so that people can return to their daily routines.



