April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Petrol sales plummeted in March

By Elias Hazou00

In March 2020, the month during which Covid-19 containment measures were introduced, total sales of petroleum products came to 105,776 tonnes, a decrease of 11.7 per cent compared to March 2019.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, sales of motor gasoline declined by 30.7 per cent and of low-sulphur gasoil by 18.0 per cent, while supplies of aviation fuel dropped by 45.9 per cent.

Sales at petrol stations dropped by 22.6 per cent, to 43,143 tonnes.

Total petroleum stocks at the end of March 2020 were 32.0 per cent higher than at the end of February.

Compared to February 2020, total sales of petroleum products in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 18.5 per cent.

A drop was recorded in the supply of gasoil for ships and aviation fuel, as well as in the sales of kerosene, gasoil, asphalt, liquefied petroleum gas, heavy fuel oil, motor gasoline and low-sulphur gasoil. A rise was observed only in the supply of light fuel oil to ships.

From January to March 2020, total sales of petroleum products were up 4.0 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

 



