April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President chairs meeting on reopening of courts

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Limassol district court

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to chair a meeting on the reopening of the courts on Monday morning.

The meeting will take place at 10am with the participation of the justice minister, the attorney general, the president of the Supreme Court, the head of the bar association and the law commissioner.

On Friday, the House legal committee discussed the full reopening of courts. The committee will meet again via teleconferencing to discuss two drafts on the subject.

Justice minister Giorgos Savvides has said that this week there will be a number of developments in the field of justice.



