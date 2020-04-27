April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Religious studies teachers say churches should be opened

By Nick Theodoulou00

Churchgoers should be allowed to attend Sunday services and major events, religious studies teachers of the secondary education teachers union (Oelmek) said on Monday.

Their suggestion comes as the government is expected to announce plans for the gradual lifting of the lockdown on Wednesday.

It is thought to be unlikely for churches to be reopened to the public in the first phase of the lifting of the lockdown.

“The days of the holy week have passed, where there was likely to have been large crowds,” the board of Oelmek’s religious studies teachers, many of whom are priests themselves, said.

“Church services will strictly adhere to all the necessary measures concerning gatherings in indoor areas.”

Experts advising the government have previously said that businesses or events involving gatherings of people would be permitted to resume operations in the final phase.



