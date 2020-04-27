April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Violations of curfew show increase on Sunday night

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police caught more people than usual during their nightly check for curfew violations overnight on Sunday.

While the number of people booked during the 12 hours from 6pm until 6am is normally less than 100, this time officers booked 125 pedestrians and motorists, while they carried out 4,620 checks.

A total of 40 people were booked in Nicosia, 46 in Limassol, five in Larnaca, 25 in Paphos, seven in Famagusta and one in Morphou.

In addition, one was booked by the emergency response unit (MMAD).

Also, 509 premises were checked, of which only one, in Larnaca, violated the decree.



