April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

FIFA proposes up to five substitutions per match

By Reuters News Service013
Teams will be able to make up to five substitutes under a new proposal from FIFA to help cope with the return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic

FIFA has proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure, the global soccer body said on Monday.

It said the idea was to help deal with possible fixture congestion as leagues attempt to complete the season in a short space of time once play starts again in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal would have to be approved by soccer’s rule-making body IFAB and the final decision would rest with competition organisers, FIFA added in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“Each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant,” it said.

FIFA added that the substitutions would have to be made in a maximum of three slots plus the halftime interval.



