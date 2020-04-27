April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four thousand masks donated by Paphos resident

By Staff Reporter00

A Chinese permanent resident of Paphos donated 4,000 masks to the municipality of Paphos on Monday.

Henry Jiang, a permanent resident for the past five years, delivered the masks to Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, the municipality said.

The donation and delivery of the 4,000 masks, the use of which is approved by the EU, was made with the help of municipal councillor, Linos Tsokkas.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Drillship workers allowed entry

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Upgrade of justice system to allow online procedures

George Psyllides

Remand for 20-year-old over car fire

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Religious studies teachers say churches should be opened

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: 400 nursing home staff to get tests

Gina Agapiou

Karaiskakio launches ‘five’ campaign

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign