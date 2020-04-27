April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lexus picked as ‘Best Manufacturer’ in Auto Express Driver Power Survey

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
LEXUS ACCLAIMED AS THE UK’S BEST MANUFACTURER FOR FOURTH SUCCESSIVE YEAR IN THE AUTO EXPRESS DRIVER POWER SURVEY Lexus has reasserted its position as the UK’s most-respected car maker, taking the title of best manufacturer in the Auto Express Driver Power survey for a fourth consecutive year. Once again it dominated the results in the satisfaction survey, which canvassed the opinions and experiences of thousands of UK owners of cars bought in the past year. En route to being ranked top among the 30 eligible brands, it won the categories for engine and gearbox, exterior and reliability and build quality. That success was backed up by being second-placed for safety and interior, and third for ride and handling.

Individual Lexus models also performed strongly, with the RX taking the award for best non-plug-in hybrid and rated third-best car overall; the IS retaining its best compact executive title; and the CT topping the rankings as best premium compact family car.

Steve Fowler, Auto Express Editor-in-Chief, said: “Other companies may be envious of Lexus’s achievement, but the truth is there’s no secret to its repeated victories. Lexus builds reliable cars to a high standard, and owners love its designs, interiors and the way their cars drive. Lexus proves once again that it knows precisely what its customers want, and consistently delivers.”

Ewan Shepherd, Director of Lexus in the UK, commented: “Everyone at Lexus is hugely proud of how consistently well our brand does in the Driver Power survey. The most important judges of our cars are the people who own them, and for them to provide such positive feedback is both brilliant and humbling.
“Delivering amazing experiences is the ethos that runs through everything we do at Lexus, from the quality and feel of our cars to our customer service. Our network of retailers plays a huge part in our success and they also deserve great credit for making this award possible.”



