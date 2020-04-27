Monday, April 27: Coronavirus global update

Monday – 6.20: More than 2,994,960 people have been infected across the world and over 206,997 have died but at the same time 878,955 people have recovered.

THE PANDEMIC IN NUMBERS

INFECTED CASES DEATHS DUE TO THE VIRUS USA 987,322 USA 55,415 SPAIN 226,629 ITALY 26,644 ITALY 197,675 SPAIN 23,190 FRANCE 162,100 FRANCE 22,856 GERMANY 162,100 UK 20,732 CYPRUS 817 CYPRUS 14

All the latest news in brief as it happens

7.08 Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally.

3.53 Australians rush to download coronavirus tracing app

More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases, due to border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy. It has lowered its infection rate to currently around 1% from 25% in March.

3.49 China reports 3 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 26, 2 imported

China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country’s health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, two were imported, down from five imported cases on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

There was one case of local infection in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang.

China also reported 25 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 26, compared to 30 a day earlier.

3.19 El Salvador authorizes use of lethal force against gangs

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday authorized the use of “lethal force” by police and military against gang members to crack down on heightened violence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central American country reported 24 homicides on Friday, the worst one-day toll since Bukele took office in June, prompting him to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members.

By late afternoon on Sunday, police had registered another 29 murders, prompting Bukele to introduce tougher measures against gangs he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus outbreak.

3.16 Mexico coronavirus infections rise to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths

Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 46 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

2.39 Panama coronavirus cases advance to 5,779, deaths reach 165

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 5,779 on Sunday, a rise of 241 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by six to 165, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno announced the Central American country’s latest data at a news conference.

00.17 Airbus survival at stake without immediate action -CEO memo

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told the European planemaker’s 135,000 staff to brace for potentially deeper job cuts after warning its survival is at stake without immediate action to save cash amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to staff on Friday, seen by Reuters, Faury said Airbus was “bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed” and that a recent drop of a third or more in production rates did not reflect the worst-case scenario and would be kept under review.

00.12 UK’s Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline – The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

What happened on Sunday, April 26

EUROPE

Spanish children emerged on foot, on skateboards and on scooters from their homes for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

Britain’s stand-in leader resisted pressure to explain how the government plans to ease a lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections.

Italy, the first European country to be hard-hit by the coronavirus, will allow some businesses to reopen as soon as this week while aiming to reopen manufacturing and construction from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

AMERICAS

White House advisers hope to come up with several options to present to President Donald Trump for “big thoughtful policies” to help rebuild confidence in an economy battered by the pandemic, a Trump economic adviser said.

Many Americans flocked to beaches on Saturday as one Florida county expanded access and California experienced a heat wave, even as new coronavirus cases hit a record high in the United States the day before.

Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to comply with a nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures a day after some of the world’s toughest restrictions were eased slightly while cases of COVID-19 continued to mount.

South Korea’s large churches reopened, requiring worshipers to keep their distance and wear masks, after the government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings.

The Australian government launched a controversial coronavirus tracing app and promised to legislate privacy protections around it as authorities try to get the country and the economy back onto more normal footing.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Saudi Arabia eased curfews across the country, while keeping 24-hour curfews in the city of Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation, state news agency SPA said.

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease restrictions and help the struggling economy.

South Africa is seeking 95 billion rand ($4.99 billion) from multilateral lenders to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior Treasury official said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Virgin Atlantic is still talking with the British government about a bailout package to cope with the devastating effects of the pandemic on travel as well as focusing on private sector funding, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Mexico’s Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is asking some staff to take pay cuts of 25% until December to help the heavily-indebted state oil firm weather the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and slumping crude prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Global equity benchmarks struggled on Friday as some U.S. states began reopening businesses despite the disapproval of health experts, and as the European Union put off addressing details of its new economic rescue plan.





