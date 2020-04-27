April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for 20-year-old over car fire

By Gina Agapiou058

Limassol district court remanded a 20-year-old man for three days on Monday on suspicion of car arson.

He was arrested on Sunday after evidence connected him with a car fire on April 19.

The fire broke out in the back of the car around 10pm. The 74-year-old owner extinguished the fire before the police and the fire department arrived at the scene.

After investigations, police concluded the fire was arson.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Religious studies teachers say churches should be opened

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: 400 nursing home staff to get tests

Gina Agapiou

Karaiskakio launches ‘five’ campaign

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: More than 460,000 text messages to leave home sent over weekend

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Remand for credit card fraud, money laundering

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Conclusion about link between smoking and Covid-19 premature says Cyprus authority

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign