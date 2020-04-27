April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for credit card fraud, money laundering

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Larnaca district court on Monday remanded a 48-year-old man for six days in connection with a case of credit card fraud, theft and money laundering.

The suspect allegedly gained access to the bank accounts of at least three people overseas via the internet and withdrew the money to pay the road tax for five cars for his own use.

In total, he reportedly took €3,000.

The man, who was arrested on Sunday at 3pm, denies committing the offences.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Conclusion about link between smoking and Covid-19 premature says Cyprus authority

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: New term kicks off but teachers not happy

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Ministerial committee meeting to finalise plan for lifting measures

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Medical association says coronavirus highly contagious after health workers call for churches to open

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Outpatient departments open at hospitals (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Violations of curfew show increase on Sunday night

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign