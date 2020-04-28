April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alpha Bank simplifies services for customers

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Alpha Bank simplifies services for customers In response to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Alpha Bank (Cyprus) is offering an expedited way to complete some of its services, including the issuance of debit cards for senior citizens, and the opening of new accounts for all customers. For customers who wish to open a new account, the bank has made a form available on www.alphabank.com.cy, to be filled and sent to AccountRequest@alphabank.com.cy.

In response to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Alpha Bank (Cyprus) is offering an expedited way to complete some of its services, including the issuance of debit cards for senior citizens, and the opening of new accounts for all customers.

For customers who wish to open a new account, the bank has made a form available on www.alphabank.com.cy, to be filled and sent to [email protected].

The customer will then be called to their local branch to sign documents and submit other necessary documentation. Upon opening of the account, the bank will also provide a debit card and access to their online banking service.

For existing customers over the age of 60 who are self-isolating, Alpha Bank will issue new debit cards, free of charge, without the need for a visit to a branch. To facilitate this, the bank will be contacting customers by phone for all necessary arrangements. Further, the provision of a PIN code will also be carried out without the need for the customer’s physical presence.

Alpha Bank encourages all customers to make use of the above services to help support government measures during the coronavirus outbreak.



Related posts

Epic: Robust network, the answer to social isolation

Press Release

Yianis Christodoulou Foundation founder thanks all public hospital workers in Cyprus

Press Release

PwC’s Digital Fitness App is now available to the public

Press Release

Lexus picked as ‘Best Manufacturer’ in Auto Express Driver Power Survey

Press Release

Anytime (Cyprus) supports the community and its customers

Press Release

Epic offers free internet access to students

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign