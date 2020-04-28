April 28, 2020

Coroanvirus: Prisoners complain their complaint has been ignored

By Peter Michael00

The central prisons have for 20 days ignored a letter from the Prisoners and Ex-cons Association calling for the immediate release of convicts in the vulnerable groups as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the group said on Tuesday.

Deputy head of association Yiannis Polychronis said the letter was sent on April 4 and has still no answer has been received from the central prisons.

According to his statement, the association sent the letter to Attorney General Costas Clerides, Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides and Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou as well.

In the letter the association calls for the immediate release of the inmates belonging to vulnerable groups. The inmates would be confined to their homes and monitored with an ankle bracelet on their legs.

Polychronis said: “This is a very serious situation, and if an answer is not received by the end of the week, the association will send a new letter requesting answers for the failure to answer the first letter.”

The association said on April 22 they received an answer from the ombudswoman’s office, which said the complaint was being investigated by them.

Polychronis lauded the prisons measures to protect the inmates form contracting coronavirus.

However, he added the risk remains due to overcrowding in prisons and the spread of the virus through prison staff.



