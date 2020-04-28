April 28, 2020

Coronavirus: 15 new cases recorded on Tuesday

By Peter Michael00

Another 15 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry announced, bringing the total to 837.

The new cases were found from a total of 2,999 tests, virologist Leontios Kostrikis said.

All eyes have been focused on the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where the relaxation of Covid-19 measures will be decided.

The lifting of the measures is due to take place gradually in four stages.

Kostrikis of the advisory body said Monday that the picture was optimistic because of the downward trend in new cases, adding that the body would suggest the lifting of restrictions.

More later…



