April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 69 booked for violations

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police have carried out 3,763 checks of people walking and driving in 12 hours from Monday evening until Tuesday morning to enforce restrictive measures against the spread of the coronavirus and have booked 69 of them.

858 premises were inspected between 6pm and 6am and two of them, in Limassol, were fined.

More than 14,000 checks were made between 6am and 6pm on Monday, resulting in 80 persons being booked.

 



