April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Case of church-police standoff to go to AG’s office

By Gina Agapiou00
Police outside the church in Erimi (CNA)

A case involving 20 parishioners who locked themselves into a Limassol church last Thursday to avoid being fined by police for violating movement restrictions is to be forwarded to the attorney-general’s office.

The priest from the Ayios Georgios church in Erimi and the community leader are also included in the case as accomplices to the violation.

Police chief Kypros Michaelides will receive the file of the case and submit it to Attorney general Costas Clerides for directions.

Another case file is also expected against a group of youths who arrived at the scene later in the day to harangue police over their actions. The stand-off ended in the afternoon.

Police had arrived at the village in the morning when a group of pilgrims who visited the church to mark Ayios Georgios’ name day sought refuge inside to avoid getting booked.

Tensions rose briefly, but no incidents occurred. The police eventually departed.

According to the police chief’s statements the following day, officers booked all of the offenders.

 



