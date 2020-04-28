April 28, 2020

Coronavirus: confirmed case at Athienitis branch in Nicosia Mall

As part of the government’s measures to combat the spread of coronavirus by naming companies where confirmed cases are established, it was announced on Tuesday that a case was detected at the Athienitis supermarket at the Nicosia Mall.

Contact tracing has begun and appropriate actions taken to disinfect the area, and the supermarket is now open, authorities said.



Staff Reporter

