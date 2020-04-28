April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: elderly woman in Paphos hospital did not die of Covid-19

By Bejay Browne00
Paphos hospital

An 80-year-old woman who died at Paphos General Hospital on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus, according to reports.

The woman was being treated for a respiratory infection and other health problems at the ward for suspected cases of Covid-19 at Paphos general hospital.

The hospital management were informed that the test was negative, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

Dr Joseph Moutiris, the director of Paphos general hospital also noted that four patients were being treated in the ward for suspected Covid-19. In addition, another woman is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

On Tuesday morning, the outpatient clinics continue seeing patients by appointment for the second day after re-opening on Monday when 42 patients were examined in the departments of pathology, cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, ENT and urology.

Fifteen patients were given a prescription over the phone, 40 health certificates were issued, and a total of 97 registrations were made, reports CNA.

Moutiris said that no problems were encountered and all of the necessary safety regulations were adhered to.

He said that the detection of antibodies to determine immunity is what was needed now.

“The detection of antibodies will allow us to draw safe conclusions about the percentage of the population who became ill and about the time period in which the immunity will last,” he said in quotes to CNA.

He said that it would allow Cyprus to pursue a policy of safeguarding public health in relation to coronavirus, as with other dangerous infections in the past.

In addition, 12 patients were examined at A&E on Monday, seven of whom were referred to private clinics for further treatment.

 



