April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Engomi municipal council calls for testing of residents

By Evie Andreou00

Engomi municipal council on Tuesday called on the government’s coronavirus advisory committee to propose extensive testing in their area after concerns voiced over the detection of cases in supermarkets and the possible spread to the local population.

The call follows statements earlier in the week by member of the advisory committee Leontios Kostrikkis that there have been several cases in two supermarkets located in Engomi and that the committee would discuss the matter. Kostrikkis had said the committee would decide whether an epidemiological study was necessary only for Engomi residents.

The Engomi municipal council also referred to concerns expressed by the patients’ federation over the possible spread of the virus to the area’s population.

The council called on the advisory committee “to propose the implementation of extensive testing in Engomi” in collaboration also with the two major private universities based in the municipality, each with many thousands of students.

They said testing was “urgently needed” to see if the virus had spread among the Engomi population.



