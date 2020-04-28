April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: no danger of infection from water, official says

By Gina Agapiou04

A representative of Cyprus’ water boards on Tuesday said Covid-19 does not spread through water, citing international scientific data.

According to the European Federation of National Associations of Water Services (EurEau), the Covid-19 virus has not been found in water.

In a written statement, the representative of Cyprus’ water boards to EurEau, Sophocles Christodoulides, cited latest data from the World Health Organisation.

“Based on all the scientific data available to date, it has been found that the drinking water we consume is protected from the virus,” said Christodoulides who is manager at the Larnaca water board and a member of the joint water committee for Cyprus.

He said if the supply was coming from groundwater, the aquifer is covered by layers of soil and rocks, that protect it from any virus or infection.

If the water comes from surface water sources such as reservoirs or desalination plants, the water supply companies ensure its safety through multi-stage water treatment system and regular safety inspections, he added.

Christodoulides said that based on recent scientific studies, the risk of infection through sewage water to coronavirus patients appeared to be very low. “Until today, no transmission of the virus through the oral-faecal route has been reported.”

Referring to a Netherlands study on March 25 which found the genetic material of the virus (RNA) in raw sewage, Christodoulides said RNA traces are not related to an active infectious virus.

Further studies from nine Flemish wastewater treatment plants in Belgium, found that the wastewater was completely free of the virus’s RNA.

Employees dealing with wastewater and sewage water are protected as long as they comply to the usual health and safety regulations and use the required protective equipment.



