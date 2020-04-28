April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: people with physical impairments need their swim, advocates say

By Evie Andreou00

Limassol winter swimmers’ group ‘Akti Olympion’ have called on the health minister to issue a decree allowing people with mobility problems to swim as without the therapeutic exercise they are facing serious problems.

The head of the group, Erma Stylianides, said in a letter to the minister that many winter swimmers face serious health problems and swimming was very beneficial for them.

She pointed out that this period is difficult for people with mainly myoskeletal problems who cannot benefit from the sea.

Stylianides said that some of these people are forced to rush for a quick swim during the time police patrols change shifts while some others chose to swim in areas under the jurisdiction of the British Bases.

Most of the group’s members swim year-round, between 5am and 8am. Most of them swim not more than an hour, she said in the letter.

“We are a large number of swimmers and we want to swim and exercise in the sea for the sake of our health, legally and with a decree covering us, according to the principles of human rights of every free person suffering from a disease and who wants to be law abiding,” Stylianides said in the letter.

She suggests that swimming at sea is allowed between certain hours in the morning, that swimmers go to the beach alone and carry with them their group membership card, and keep a two-metre safety distance from other people in and outside the sea.

This can be done without the use of public showers and changing rooms and without the presence of sunbeds, Stylianides said.

She concluded by appealing to the sensitivity of both the minister and President Nicos Anastasiades as regards vulnerable population groups, expressing hope they would eye their appeal positively.



Related posts

Coronavirus: MP fined after being caught outside without permit  

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Cypriot and Greek travel agents propose joint tourism initiative

Jonathan Shkurko

Body found in the sea off Akamas (Update 1)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Archbishop to argue for conditional opening of churches

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots plead to be allowed to cross for work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: no danger of infection from water, official says

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign