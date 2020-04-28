Coronavirus: President hears epidemiologists feedback before decisions on easing measures

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday got feedback from the epidemiological surveillance team before finalising government plans to gradually lift restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

The finalised blueprint will be discussed by the cabinet on Wednesday, after which the government will announce the drawdown steps, coming more than a month after an effective curfew was implemented across the island.

Also taking part in Tuesday’s meeting were the ministers of health and of finance.

“We are ready for the next day, which will be just as difficult. The effort must continue,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted after the meeting.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said during the meeting the president heard the scientists’ views on a plan drafted a day earlier by the inter-ministerial committee dealing with the coronavirus.

He said the scientists’ views will be taken on board. All factors – medical, economic and social – would be considered in relation to the phased reopening of the economy.

Ahead of the meeting – which began at 10am and concluded around noon – a member of the team of scientists advising the government told the Cyprus News Agency that it was time to ease the restrictions. He later attended the meeting at the presidential palace.

Petros Karayiannis, professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia, said the number of new detected Covid-19 cases could potentially drop to zero by the end of the week, given current trends.

But he demurred when asked whether restrictions ought to be lifted only once zero new cases are recorded.

The professor said that once restrictions are relaxed, a “strong recommendation” would be made to the public to wear masks, especially indoors, to contain transmission of the virus.

People should continue wearing masks throughout the summer, he added.

Karayiannis also indicated that the draft plan for relaxations drawn up on Monday by the inter-ministerial committee might be amended should the epidemiological team hold “concerns” over some of the drawdown measures.

A day earlier, Ioannou said the easing would take place in three or fours stages, with each relaxation and its outcome assessed on an ongoing basis.

Late July or early August is the envisaged timeframe until a full lifting of restrictions.

Ioannou said authorities anticipate a slight increase in Covid-19 cases once activity opened up. The uptick would be monitored, ensuring it fell within certain bounds.





