April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: president meets with advisory body to discuss relaxation of restrictive measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades was due to meet with the epidemiological advisory body on Tuesday morning to discuss the relaxation of the restrictive measures taken due to the coronavirus.

The measures are set to be put before the cabinet on Wednesday for final approval. The liftting of the measures is due to take place gradually in four stages.

Professor Leontios Kostrikis of the advisory body said Monday that the picture was optimistic because of the downward trend in new cases, adding that the body would  suggest the lifting of restrictions.

He pointed out however that the government was responsible to take the decisions.



