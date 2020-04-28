April 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: transport ministry sets up new call centre for repatriations

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The transport ministry on Tuesday announced it had set up a new call centre to facilitate communication with those who wished to repatriate to Cyprus.

People who are eligible to repatriate will be able to use the call centre to confirm their interest in returning to the country, the date of their return based on flights scheduled in the immediate future and their airport of departure, the ministry said in an official announcement.

People will then be contacted directly by Aegean airlines for the issue of the ticket.

The call centre is staffed on a volunteer basis by officials from the transport ministry, the Zenon coordination centre, civil defence officials and Hermes, the airports operator.

For any information regarding flights, people are advised to contact the call centre at 24205730 or via email at [email protected].



Related posts

Coronavirus: people with physical impairments need their swim, advocates say

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: MP fined after being caught outside without permit  

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Cypriot and Greek travel agents propose joint tourism initiative

Jonathan Shkurko

Body found in the sea off Akamas (Update 1)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Archbishop to argue for conditional opening of churches

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriots plead to be allowed to cross for work

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign