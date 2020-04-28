April 28, 2020

Epic: Robust network, the answer to social isolation

Epic: Robust network, the answer to social isolation Epic's state-of-the-art network meets the demands of its subscribers and their needs for increased calls and data usage. During the difficult period we are going through, it is essential to have high speed internet access. Social isolation and minimization of travel is an unprecedented situation that every human being is called upon to cope with.

Epic’s state-of-the-art network meets the demands of its subscribers and their needs for increased calls and data usage.

During the difficult period we are going through, it is essential to have high-speed internet access. Social isolation and minimization of travel is an unprecedented situation that every human being is called upon to cope with.

In all the above developments, Epic not only participates dynamically, but it is a protagonist.

It is clear that telecommunication companies’ subscribers are reducing social distancing and carrying out their work through technology. That’s why Epic is constantly investing in its network and expanding its capacity. Subscribers can now enjoy an almost total 4G coverage that reaches 99.9%.

The investment has essentially increased ten times the capacity and covered the rapid growth in coverage and speed. The quality and fast network of the company had a positive impact on our daily lives. Indicatively, 99.84% of telephone calls were successfully completed, while almost all (99.80%) were uninterrupted.

This rapid increase is being translated as more than 30% in data traffic compared to the previous month, while in the first days of the confinement the increase in voice calls increased by 10%. Epic subscribers enjoy the most broadband online experience with average speeds exceeding 50Mbps by making work from home, entertainment and communication more reliable and comfortable.

The network helps the entertainment of people and to stay together even from a distance.



